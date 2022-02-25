Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,883 in the last 365 days.

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Senator Richard R. “Dick” Renick

TO:                 Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

                       Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Chair of County Commission, Miami-Dade County 

                       Francis Suarez, Mayor, Miami  

 

FROM:           Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:            February 25, 2022 

 

RE:                 Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Senator Richard R. “Dick”Renick

 

On January 31, 2022, Former Senator Richard R. “Dick” Renick passed away at the age of 91. Renick served honorably in the United States Navy during the Pacific and Korean Wars. He served as the President of Renick Productions working as a television and film director and cinematographer. Former Representative Renick represented Dade County in the Florida House from 1966 until 1972. During his time in the Florida House, he served on several committees and was appointed Vice Chairman of the Natural Resources and Conservation Committee. He also represented District 40 in the Florida Senate from 1974 until 1978 and District 39 from 1980 until 1982. Former Senator Renick will be remembered for his dedication to serving our state and country. 

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami, Florida, the City Hall of Miami, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Monday, February 28, 2022. 

You just read:

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Senator Richard R. “Dick” Renick

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.