TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Chair of County Commission, Miami-Dade County

Francis Suarez, Mayor, Miami

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: February 25, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Senator Richard R. “Dick”Renick

On January 31, 2022, Former Senator Richard R. “Dick” Renick passed away at the age of 91. Renick served honorably in the United States Navy during the Pacific and Korean Wars. He served as the President of Renick Productions working as a television and film director and cinematographer. Former Representative Renick represented Dade County in the Florida House from 1966 until 1972. During his time in the Florida House, he served on several committees and was appointed Vice Chairman of the Natural Resources and Conservation Committee. He also represented District 40 in the Florida Senate from 1974 until 1978 and District 39 from 1980 until 1982. Former Senator Renick will be remembered for his dedication to serving our state and country.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami, Florida, the City Hall of Miami, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Monday, February 28, 2022.