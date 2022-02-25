Author Marilyn Wassmann’s New Book Warms Our Hearts with Friendship and Laughter
Children’s book tells of companionship and camaraderieTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life has a funny way of giving exactly what one needs when it is least expected. It is never known that it is needed until it is in possession, and one just finds themselves smiling and looking back at how things unfolded. In writer Marilyn Wassmann’s "The Opossum and the Cats", it is the companionship and friendship that the opossum never knew he needed (and wanted!) but found it in the mother cat and her playful little kittens. And his life has never been the same.
One who never knew how fulfilling writing children’s books can be, Marilynn Wassmann’s career was geared toward the arts and library science. With her degrees in art history, studio art, and library science, she held a successful position at the Library of Congress, one that gave her much joy. However, she soon found another source of joy: writing children’s books. With the help and encouragement of her husband, she found herself immersed in this new path after her retirement. She and her family live in Hyattsville, Maryland.
When a cat family has nowhere to go, the lonesome opossum lets them stay in his hole. Despite the initial discomfort and uneasiness of having to accommodate the mother cat and her five naughty kittens, he soon found their presence reassuring and fun to the point that when he was asked to save the kittens from impending danger, he gladly did! A story of friendship and compassion, "The Opossum and the Cats" is an enjoyable tale to be shared with family and friends.
Grab your copy today via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital platforms.
