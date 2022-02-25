MoonFlip Announces Presale on 28 February at 5 pm UTC

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonFlip, a novel crypto token on the Binance Smart Chain announces presale on 28 February at 5 pm UTC. The MFLIP token can benefit traders every time they trade. The MoonFlip algorithm is structured to potentially payout up to 100x of the buy-in amount on every trade.

The unique MoonFlip liquidity-seeking structure is designed such that traders are rewarded with randomized bonus amounts on every trade. This never-before-seen feature has been created by an experienced team of developers and security professionals with dozens of successful deployments to their name.

By introducing an innovative Bonus Mechanism, regular purchases of MFLIP are incentivized leading to a token with persistent liquidity availability (and regular winners!)

Virtual Reality (VR)

MoonBase is a virtual reality casino built with state-of-the-art game development tools. MoonBase allows users to interact with casino games built on the MoonFlip bonus token to allow new behavior, including games like craps or blackjack. Offering an immersive user experience, players will view the virtual reality casino much like a brick and mortar casino, but open for all and backed by the power of MoonFlip. Users will be able to interact with and watch each other's gaming, including a hang-out space in virtual reality that includes a virtual nightclub providing a brand new gaming experience while combining the metaverse with Web3 blockchain applications.

Bonus Mechanism

The proprietary Bonus Mechanism works as follows:

• Bonus Tokens on Purchase

• Every purchase of a MoonFlip token gives the user a chance to receive a bonus from the bonus pool. The bonus is a multiple of the purchase size.

• The algorithm randomly determines which orders receive a bonus based on the odds table, not every trade will receive a bonus.

• Bonus Pool Distributions

• The bonus pool is where bonuses are sourced, which is driven by trading activity in the MoonFlip Token.

• Fund Bonuses through Sell Tax

• Bonuses are wholly funded by trading activity in the token by a 10% seller’s fee, which is levied on every MoonFlip sale on PancakeSwap.

Every time a user buys MoonFlip on PancakeSwap they have a chance to immediately receive a free bonus from the pool.

Bonus Token Chances

The MoonFlip distribution odds are public and pay out a maximum of 100x the buy-in amount. This means that if a user buys $1,000 worth of MFLIP they can receive up to $100,000 in bonus tokens. If they buy $10,000 worth of MFLIP they can receive up to $1,000,000 in bonus tokens.

The MoonFlip Bonus Token Odds are:

Gamified Decentralized Application (dApp)

The MoonFlip developers have additionally created a decentralized application (dApp) that acts as a frontend when transacting with the MFLIP token. The dApp allows traders to buy MFLIP using a user-friendly interface that provides a gamified user experience. When a trader buys MFLIP and receives bonus tokens, the interface responds as if they have won the minigame. For example, a slot machine interface would provide no jackpot when no bonus tokens are received but would act as if the user had won a jackpot when the contract awards the trader with bonus tokens.

The possibilities for custom user interfaces on the dApp are endless and range from casino-style games to anime gender reveals to intergalactic space wars.

Decentralized Rewards

Prior to the existence of MoonFlip, bonus seekers could only utilize centralized services for the

opportunity to participate in bonus-seeking activities. The primary issue with these services is that

large portions of overall transaction costs end up in the central authority’s wallets rather than back into the available pool for bonus-seeking individuals.

These unfair and selfish systems de-incentivize liquidity and aim to mostly benefit the centralized entity and developers providing the service. With the introduction of MoonFlip’s decentralized protocol, anyone can now experience the thrill of bonus seeking simply by purchasing the token on PancakeSwap.

Centralized authorities that provide bonus-seeking activities typically have a Return-To-Player of just 75% to 90%. This means that for every dollar spent, the central authority keeps between 10% and 25% of the value. Traders using MoonFlip’s decentralized Bonus Mechanism will benefit from a Return-To-Player of 99.50% after PancakeSwap transaction fees are taken into account.

The contract itself has no house edge.

Total Supply of Tokens

MoonFlip uses a static supply of tokens to avoid the liquidity trap present in deflationary systems that constantly create new tokens.

With MoonFlip, new tokens are never created and existing tokens are never burned.

MFLIP’s total supply is and will always be exactly 10 billion tokens.

Tokenomics

The project tokenomics are straightforward and serve the specific purpose of creating a sustainable bonus pool for all traders to partake in:

• Selling Tax: 10%

This tax is wholly used to fund the liquidity pool that is the source of bonus tokens for traders.

Liquidity

The entirety of the presale is being used to fund the liquidity pool, which will be locked before launching. 100% of the selling tax collected on every sale is directed to the liquidity pool to be returned to traders as bonus tokens on future trades.

Whitepaper

Further information about MoonFlip’s unique incentivized liquidity-seeking structure is available in the Whitepaper.

Presale

The MoonFlip Presale will be held on 28th February 2022 at 12 pm EST / 5 pm UTC.

Minimum Buy-in: 0.25 BNB

Maximum Buy-in: 2.00 BNB

Softcap: 50 BNB

Hardcap: 100 BNB

Take part in the Presale Whitelist competition.

The presale platform is Pink Sale.

Launch

MoonFlip launched on the Binance Smart Chain on 2nd February 2022 at 12 pm EST / 5 pm UTC. They can buy MoonFLip tokens using PancakeSwap.

Contract Address

The MoonFlip contract address is:

• 0xb689ddfa32AB396E5662da2E3E095a1CdbBEcfF0

Twitter: https://twitter.com/moonflipcrypto

Discord: https://discord.gg/nZeN5sz8aN

Telegram: https://t.me/moonfliptoken

PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Lucas Huang

Company Name: Trustless Labs

Country: United States

City: New York

Email: admin@moonflip.net

Website: moonflip.net

Source: Trustless Labs



Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.