Author Marilyn Wassmann Releases Collection of Tales That Teach
Stories filled with valuable lessons for childrenTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's fascinating how children can remember the smallest of things—one can never know what will be etched in their memory and what will be discarded. With this in mind, it’s best to expose them to situations and tales that impart lessons they can carry with them as they face the many experiences that are to come their way. And one book that will help parents and educators in doing this is the collection of short stories "What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children" by children’s book author Marilyn Wassmann.
With her husband’s encouragement and support, Marilyn Wassmann ventured into writing in 2010, a year before her retirement from her position as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. Since then, she has published several children’s books and continues to fill her free time by painting and writing poems. As a contributor to the Greenbelt Writers Group, her illustrations and works are part of their anthologies. She lives in Maryland with her husband and some pets.
"What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children" is a collection of stories that will surely pique the interest of children. Using words and tone that will capture children’s attention, each story has an important lesson to share. With topics ranging from thoughtfulness and understanding to working with others, both humans and animals, every tale is filled with values that will help kids as they develop and mature—values that will come in handy as they go through life and have kids of their own in the future.
A collection that aims to help in teaching children the right path, this book is available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms. Grab a copy today!
