Council President Albornoz to Host Media Availability on February 28 at 11:45 a.m.

MARYLAND, February 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 25, 2022

Rockville, Md., Feb. 25, 2022— On Monday, Feb. 28 at 11:45 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz will host a media availability to promote the Council’s upcoming Mental Health Town Hall and discuss various Council matters.

Council President Albornoz will provide information on two bills that will be voted on during the Council’s upcoming session. The first is Bill 1-22, which would require all food service facilities in Montgomery County that offer a children’s meal to also offer at least one healthy children’s meal and beverage option. The second is Expedited Bill 2-22, which would reimburse municipalities with transportation, police, crossing guards and park maintenance services based upon an approximation of the costs that the County would have incurred for services.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

