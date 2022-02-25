Lane Restrictions Next Week on I-80 EB in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound are advised of lane restrictions next week between mile marker 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet exit) and mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit) in Columbia County for maintenance work.

On Monday, February 28, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be repairing potholes between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

###