Update: SB Route 74 to be Closed at I-83 in York Township, York County

Route 74 bridge struck at NB I-83 yesterday

Harrisburg, PA – Here is an update on the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge that was struck yesterday at northbound Interstate 83 (Exit 16) in York Township, York County. PennDOT now plans to close southbound Route 74 at the bridge spanning the interstate.

The closure is expected to be implemented sometime between this afternoon and tomorrow morning to allow PennDOT’s bridge maintenance contractor to stabilize the damaged section of the bridge.

Once the bridge is closed, motorists wishing to access southbound Route 74 from north of the closure should take southbound I-83 to Exit 14 (Route 182/Leader Heights), then take northbound I-83 back to Exit 16 and Route 74.

This closure is expected to remain in place until 6:00 AM Monday, February 28, at which time the road will be open to one lane of traffic.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

