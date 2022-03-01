Kwento Comics™ Announces Brand Integration Partnership with Nomsi® and Papo J’s
New women-driven comic book company to celebrate Women’s History Month with an emphasis on Filipino cultural representation
We are excited to have two Filipino companies as our launch event beverage sponsors to kick off our first comic book series.”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kwento Comics™ announces a new brand integration partnership with fellow Filipino-owned businesses calamansi juice drink Nomsi® and Papo J’s Lambanog. Both beverages will be showcased during Kwento Comics’ launch party for their first series, The Mask of Haliya, during Women’s History Month in March. The partnership will highlight Filipino and Pan-Asian cultural visibility through the work of Kwento’s women-driven business.
— Cecilia Lim
“We are excited to have two Filipino companies as our launch event beverage sponsors to kick off our first comic book series. We look forward to future collaborations as Nomsi and Papo J’s become our exclusive beverage partners,” said Cecilia Lim, Creator of Kwento Comics.
“Finding other companies with influences distinctly Filipino was fantastic. The Kwento, Nomsi®, and Papo J’s stories are unique to the Philippines and share the spirit of islands. We hope to represent well, grow together and create opportunities for others,” said David Osmena and Victor Elizaga, founders of Papo J’s and Nomsi®, respectively.
The partnership celebrates Kwento’s Filipina-owned business during Women’s History Month in 2022 and merges the worlds of these vastly different brands by cross-promoting at event activations.
Set for release at their launch party on March 5, 2022, The Mask of Haliya is produced by Kwento Comics creator Cecilia Lim.
About Kwento Comics™
Kwento Comics is a new comic book company with an all-women, all-Asian team highlighting Filipino and Asian mythology through the medium of graphic novels. Their first series is The Mask of Haliya, a supernatural, multi-perspective saga about a Filipina teen whose life intersects with an ancient deity, spurring her dark and perilous journey toward transcendence. For more information, visit www.kwentocomics.com
About Nomsi®
Nomsi® is proud to introduce the calamansi, an ancient citrus fruit native to the Philippines, in its premium and authentic tasting beverage. More information at http://drinknomsi.com/
About Papo J’s
Papo J’s Lambanog shares a spirit made from coconut nectar in a style developed in the Philippines for the past five to six hundred years. More information at https://papojs.com/blog/
Email inquiries may be addressed to hello@kwentocomics.com
Cecilia Lim
Kwento Comics
hello@kwentocomics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other