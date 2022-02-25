First Graduation for Cass County Adult Drug Court in Plattsmouth

On February 14, 2022, Cass County Adult Drug Court celebrated its first graduation at the Cass County Courthouse in Plattsmouth. Graduate Chase Hinzmann achieved recognition and praise for completing the program. Judge Michael A. Smith presided over the ceremony.

The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability for Drug Court graduates. Problem-Solving Courts in Nebraska operate under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, coordinator, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment provider(s) work together to design an individualized program for success. Drug Court is a minimum 20-month program where participants learn to live a successful life free from drugs and alcohol.

In attendance were Judge Michael A. Smith, Chief Justice Michael Heavican, Justice Jeffrey Funke, State Court Administrator Corey Steel, State Probation Administrator Deborah Minardi, Deputy Administrator Bob Denton, State Problem-Solving Court Director Adam Jorgensen, Cass County Attorney Officers Colin Palm, and Richard Fedde, and Cass County Public Defenders Angela Minahan and Julie Bear.

Treatment Officer Courtney Elliot, graduate Chase Hinzmann, and Judge Michael Smith are pictured.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Creston Ashburn, Problem Solving Court Coordinator, (402) 593-2132