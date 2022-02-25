Former Dallas Couple Lead Mission and Humanitarian Work in Ukraine
Through their Ignite Europe 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Branns provide relief for Ukrainians as crisis escalates
With the conflict in Ukraine escalating...we have a unique opportunity to invite the world to partner with us to help meet the immediate humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people.”DALLAS, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Europe cofounders Shawn and Tanja Brann are in Dallas rallying support for immediate human relief efforts in Ukraine. On Wednesday night, they mobilized their international network of volunteers and workers to provide relief and help move families, friends, pastors, and ministry partners to safety.
— Shawn Brann
With roots in Dallas, the Branns returned to their hometown for two weeks to speak to local churches, donors, and board advisory members about the crucial humanitarian work they’re providing to at-risk communities across Europe, especially in Ukraine.
Through their Ignite Europe ministry, the Branns spearhead the Ukrainian Aid project, in which they identify and support poverty-stricken communities that are most at-risk for human-trafficking. Leaders, staff, and volunteers provide relief supplies and share hope with local villagers through the message of the gospel. On one recent trip to Ukraine, the 501c3 nonprofit organization delivered more than one ton of groceries, coal, toys, and other daily necessities.
“With the conflict in Ukraine escalating and dominating global media conversations, we have a unique opportunity to invite the world to partner with us to help meet the immediate humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people,” said Shawn Brann. “I’d also love to inspire people to pray for peace in Ukraine.”
Ukrainian children are trafficked both internally and transnationally for commercial sexual exploitation, forced begging, and involuntary servitude in the agriculture industry. According IOM Ukraine estimates, since 1991 over 260,000 Ukrainians have become victims of human trafficking, and one in eight Ukrainians is ready to accept at least one risky job offer which might lead to the situation of human trafficking.
Shawn and Tanja Brann were inspired to create Ignite Europe in 2013 while they were still living in the DFW metroplex. They felt a calling in their hearts to spark—or IGNITE—hope across the European continent by sharing the gospel in word and action. In 2016, they sold almost all of their belongings and moved their family of four to Zurich, where they established a home base for Ignite Europe’s work.
The Ukrainian Aid project is just one of Ignite Europe’s many initiatives to bring hope to Europeans. Since relocating to Zurich, the team has hand delivered potted flowers and shared the gospel with thousands of Swiss homes as part of The Seed Project, hosted events across the continent to train and inspire international pastors, launched their Zurich House Publishing arm, and authored four books in three languages. Shawn Brann’s latest book, "Go and Tell," and its companion workbook hit shelves and online retailers last week.
ABOUT IGNITE EUROPE
Ignite Europe shares the good news of Jesus and spearheads humanitarian work across the European continent. Their ministry team brings the gospel to people through words and actions, igniting hope in the hearts of Europeans. They are a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization based out of Texas, with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. For more, please visit igniteeurope.com.
###
Betsy DeMik
Media Relations for Ignite Europe
+1 214-506-3357
betsy@betsydemik.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other