Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Certified Nursing Assistant for Defrauding Florida Medicaid Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the assistance of the Hollywood Police Department, today arrested Leita Tanis Apollon, a Medicaid provider. Apollon worked as a certified nursing assistant and defrauded the Florida Medicaid program out of more than $38,000 by submitting fraudulent claims.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit stopped this fraudulent scheme designed to steal tens of thousands of dollars from Florida’s Medicaid program, and now the defendant will have to answer for her crimes.”

According to the investigation, Apollon submitted falsified claims for payment of personal care services to the Florida Medicaid program. The investigation revealed Apollon caused Medicaid to pay for services rendered by an unauthorized and ineligible individual.

Apollon is charged with one count of Medicaid-provider fraud, a second-degree felony; and one count of grand theft, also a second-degree felony. If convicted, Apollon could face up to 30 years in prison.

Attorney General Moody’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office in the 17th Judicial Circuit.