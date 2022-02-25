Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,908 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Certified Nursing Assistant for Defrauding Florida Medicaid Program

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Certified Nursing Assistant for Defrauding Florida Medicaid Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the assistance of the Hollywood Police Department, today arrested Leita Tanis Apollon, a Medicaid provider. Apollon worked as a certified nursing assistant and defrauded the Florida Medicaid program out of more than $38,000 by submitting fraudulent claims.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit stopped this fraudulent scheme designed to steal tens of thousands of dollars from Florida’s Medicaid program, and now the defendant will have to answer for her crimes.”

According to the investigation, Apollon submitted falsified claims for payment of personal care services to the Florida Medicaid program. The investigation revealed Apollon caused Medicaid to pay for services rendered by an unauthorized and ineligible individual.

Apollon is charged with one count of Medicaid-provider fraud, a second-degree felony; and one count of grand theft, also a second-degree felony. If convicted, Apollon could face up to 30 years in prison.

Attorney General Moody’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office in the 17th Judicial Circuit.

# # #

The Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state’s Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida’s taxpayers. From January 2019 to the present, Attorney General Moody’s MFCU has obtained more than $74 million in settlements and judgments.

The Florida MFCU is funded through a grant totaling $27,734,297 for Federal Fiscal Year 2022, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $20,800,724. The State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $6,933,573 and is funded by Florida.

You just read:

Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Certified Nursing Assistant for Defrauding Florida Medicaid Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.