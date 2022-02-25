Two Men Charged Following Takedown of Drug Trafficking Network From Haverhill and Methuen 

BOSTON — Two men have been arrested and arraigned in connection with their participation in a fentanyl trafficking organization operating in Haverhill and Methuen and dismantled as part of a joint takedown by state and local law enforcement, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. During the course of this investigation, authorities seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl.

Miguel Melo Brea, age 34, of Methuen, and Jhan Caceres-Peguero, age 24, of Methuen, were arrested last week following a joint investigation by AG Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force and partner agencies – including Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office and the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET) North and the Haverhill Police Department, with the assistance of the Methuen Police Department.

The defendants were arraigned last Wednesday in Haverhill District Court. Melo Brea was arraigned on the charges of Trafficking in 10 Grams or More of Fentanyl (5 counts) and Caceres-Peguero was arraigned on the charges of Trafficking in 10 Grams or More of Fentanyl (1 count) and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count). Cash bail was set at $100,000 for Melo Brea and $75,000 for Caceres Peguero. They are both due back in Haverhill District Court on March 11 for a probable cause hearing.

Both defendants were also charged with Trafficking in 200 Grams or More of Fentanyl and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (one count each). Melo Brea was arraigned on the charges yesterday in Lawrence District Court and cash bail was set at $250,000. He is due back in Lawrence District Court on March 16 for a probable cause hearing. Caceres-Peguero will be arraigned on the additional charges in Lawrence District Court at a later date.

Authorities allege that Melo Brea sold a total of 330 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer on five separate occasions in Haverhill. During execution of a search warrant at his Methuen residence, investigators seized approximately 770 grams of fentanyl, $2,000 in cash, and narcotics paraphernalia including a digital scale, spooning utensils and plastic bags. While executing the search warrant, investigators responded to a 911 call from an upstairs neighbor about a man – later identified as Caceres-Peguero – who forced his way into her apartment. Caceres-Peguero was found hiding in the attic of the building and was arrested.

Caceres-Peguero is charged in connection with participating with Melo Brea in the sale of approximately 20 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer.

All of these charges are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AG Healey’s Office has prioritized combatting the opioid crisis and has been working closely with federal, state and local partners to fight illegal drug trafficking throughout New England. The AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force was created in 2016 using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services Anti-Heroin Task Force and has since been strengthened with a nearly $3 million grant in 2018, a $2.6 million grant in 2019, and a $3.8 million grant in 2021, which have expanded ongoing multistate and cross-jurisdictional investigations.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Division Chief Andrea Mauro of AG Healey’s Enterprise, Major and Cyber Crimes Division.

