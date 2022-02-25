UTPB to receive $10.6M in scholarship funding from PSP for students interested in healthcare
The University of Texas Permian Basin is committed to solving one of the region’s most pressing issues – a shortage of healthcare professionals.ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin is committed to solving one of the region’s most pressing issues – a shortage of healthcare professionals. And now, thanks to a generous $10.6 million donation from the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP), UTPB is able to cover tuition and fees for undergraduates majoring in Nursing, Pre-Med, Pre-Dental, and Pre-Pharmacy through a competitive, renewable four-year scholarship.
“Our goal is to grow the next generation of healthcare providers in the Permian Basin,” said Donna Beuk, Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance. “This funding will allow so many students the opportunity to earn a high-quality education – with little to no debt! The thought of student loans and massive debt can deter many qualified students from following their passion of becoming a doctor, nurse, dentist, or pharmacist. Thanks to the support of the
PSP, we can now remove that burden, so they can focus on being excellent medical professionals.”
“The UTPB nursing and pre-med program expansions come at a time when there is a great shortage in our region,” said Tracee Bentley, President, and CEO of the PSP. “We are seeing nurses become burnt out from strenuous hours and increased stress. Once established, this program will add up to 60 nursing graduates and 60 pre-med graduates by 2027 and annually thereafter. We look forward to building this local pipeline with our partners at UTPB.”
Funding is awarded through a combination of federal, state, and institutional funds to qualifying students. PSP Scholarship candidates must:
• Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher
• Be a permanent resident of the Permian Basin*
• Be admitted to UT Permian Basin
• For Nursing, must also be admitted to the School of Nursing
• For Pre-Health, must declare a pre-health major
• Maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher each semester
UT Permian Basin is committed to supporting our healthcare partners by training talented, experienced, and motivated professionals ready to serve our community. To further support our hospitals and clinics, scholarship recipients must agree to work three years after graduation in their health-related field for an employer in the Permian Basin. Once students have been admitted to UTPB, they will fill out an application for the PSP scholarship by using their self-created Student Portal username and password.
*Students eligible for the PSP Scholarship must reside in qualifying counties to be eligible: Andrews, Brewster, Crane,
Culberson, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Reagan, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, and Winkler. New Mexico: Chaves, Eddy, and Lea. Additional scholarships are available for students who live outside of the Permian Basin.
About the Permian Strategic Partnership, The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) is a coalition of 16 leading Permian Basin energy companies who joined together to work in partnership with leaders across the region’s communities to address current and future challenges to the responsible development of the vast oil and natural gas resources of the Permian Basin in the states of New Mexico and Texas. The PSP member companies are Apache, BPX Energy, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Coterra Energy, Devon, Diamondback, Endeavor, EOG Resources, Halliburton, Occidental, Ovintiv, Pioneer, Plains All American, Schlumberger, and XTO Energy. For more information, visit www.permianpartnership.org
Alexa Dunson
University of Texas Permian Basin
+12149842804 ext.
dunson_a@utpb.edu