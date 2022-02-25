PennDOT Removes Most Restrictions on Roads in East Central PA

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted most of the temporary restrictions on roadways in the east central PennDOT District 5 region that includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counites.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using some highways and reduced speed limits to help ensure the roads remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

Speed limits of 45 mph for all vehicles and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions are still in effect on the following roadways:

• Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties;

• Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County;

• Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

In addition to the speed restrictions, vehicle restrictions are at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:

• Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties;

• Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

• motorcycles.

The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

