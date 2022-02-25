Travel Restrictions Lifted in North Central Region

As winter storm Oaklee moves out of the area, PennDOT has removed the remaining travel restrictions in north central Pennsylvania.

Effective at 9:30 AM:

Removing the 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only restriction on Interstate 80 From Exit 97 (Clearfield County) to Exit 161 (Centre County)..

Removing the 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only on Interstate 99 from Blair County to the I-80 interchange (Centre County).

Removing the Tier 1 Restriction on Interstate 80 from Exit 161 (Centre County) through Clinton County. Also removing the 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423

