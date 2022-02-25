Cherry Street/Main Street Closed in Indiana County Due to Flooding

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that State Route 580 (Cherry Street) is closed in both directions due to flooding.

The closure is between the intersections of Cherry Street, Main Street and Penn Street in Cherry Tree Boro, Indiana County.

The closure is estimated to end at 5:00 p.m. but may change based on conditions.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Additional resources on flooding can be found on at www.ready.pa.gov.

Please, be safe. If a road is flooded, don't try to drive through it. #TurnAroundDontDrown

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###