PennDOT's Northwest Region Roads Remain Closed Due to Flooding

​The following state roads in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region remain closed to through traffic due to high water and flooding.

The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed repairs and clean up can be done. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Drivers should be alert of the following roadway conditions:

Crawford County:

Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township;

Miller Station Road (Route 1016) – Closed from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road in Rockdale Township;

McClellan Street (Route 1006) – Closed from Grant Street (Route 1025) in the Borough of Cambridge Springs to Old Plank Road (Route 1019) in Venango Township;

Mercer Pike (Route 2003) – Closed from 205 in Greenwood Township to Shafer Road/Towpath Road in Union Township; and

Townhall Road (Route 2005) – Closed from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Route 285 in Fairfield Township.

Forest County:

Nebraska Road (Route 3004) – Closed from German Hill Road (Route 4004) to Sage Road (Route 3005) in Green Township.

Scotts Crossing Road (Route 4001) – Closed from Route 6 to Route 426 in Columbus Township.

The following roads have reopened since the last update:

Route 6 – Closed from Main Street in Mill Village to Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township, Erie County; and

Spring Street (Route 2040) – Closed near the intersection with Route 102 in the City of Meadville, Crawford County.

