Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (February 24 - March 2, 2022)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs and erosion control measures have been installed. The contractor continues grading activities which will include embankment fill, storm drain installation, and placement of graded solid rock. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Bradley/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70 N.) Utility Work northbound from LM 15.01 to LM 13.09: Mobile lane closures along SR-24 between Northside Drive and Creston Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/06/22 through 03/11/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-621]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.42 to LM 5.92: Mobile lane closures along SR-298 between Cook Road and Wild Azalea Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/02/21 through 03/11/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-553]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Beginning week of 2/28/22, Interstate Drive will be closed from Stout Drive to Genesis Road. The detour will be posted with temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Genesis Road. Grade work and utility relocation activities for water, gas and sewer are in progress. Construction activities are also in progress for the adjoining project which will include paving on Genesis Road beginning week of 2/28/22. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive and Genesis Road as well as short term closures of City streets. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones on Interstate Drive. [Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): Signs will be installed, and off roadway work will begin. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): Contractor continues roadside grading operations, installing erosion control measures, and water, gas, and electric line relocation. This will result in intermittent lane closures. Blasting operations may also result in brief road closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone. [Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. The contractor will utilize flagging operations throughout the project for grade work and utilities. Traffic is shifted onto the detour between SR-288 and Old Blue Springs Road for the contractor to complete grade work in the area. Traffic shifts in Smithville will remain from South College Street to the end of project to allow contractor to complete work. There is a temporary diversion for Ferrell Rd, and one remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. Motorists should use caution in this area while flaggers are present to direct traffic. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 slide repair project: Roadway is reduced to one lane and is controlled by traffic lights. [TDOT/Maint - Crossville/MAINT]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-53 (N. GRUNDY QUARLES HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.25 to LM 24.92: Shoulder, single lane closures, and an all stop for aerial crossings at the intersection of SR-53 and SR-85 and Sugar Creek Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/09/21 through 03/11/22 from 8 am – 3 pm. [2021-846, 2021-848, 2021-906, 2021-916]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 (BRADFORD-HICKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 11.96 to LM 12.20: Mobile lane closures along SR-111 between W. 4th Street and SR-52 (N. Church Street). Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 03/16/22 from 8 AM and 3 PM. [2021-607]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-52 (GARRETT-MAYNORD HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.72 to LM 9.8: Mobile lane closures along SR-52 between Melvin Johnson Drive and Allred Street. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 03/16/22 from 8 AM and 3 PM. [2021-607]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.52 to LM 3.20: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Old Standing Stone Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 04/17/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM. [2021-457]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: Contractor will be clearing and installing erosion control measures and temporary pavement. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 267.2 to MM 304: TDOT maintenance will patching potholes using a mobile lane closure 02/28/22 - 03/02/22 between 8 AM and 4:30 PM.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 0 to LM 12.96: TDOT maintenance will patching potholes using a mobile lane closure 03/02/22 - 03/04/22 between 8 AM and 4:30 PM.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.56 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 05/17/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (NASHVILLE HWY.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 11.85 to LM 12.7: Shoulder and single lane closures from Gainesboro Hwy to Double Springs Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/20/22 through 03/02/22 from 8 am – 3 pm. [2021-475]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (S. Chestnut St) at LM 0.3 and SR-84 (S. Holly St) at LM 9.7 railroad crossing improvements: Contractor is scheduled to be on site 02/24 and 02/25 performing coring work related to installing new signal pole foundations. During this work, lane closures are likely on SR 164 and SR 84. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for advanced warning signs and flaggers as they approach the work zone. [Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Moore/CNV072]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and will continue retaining wall construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-101 Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 9.44: Mobile lane closures along SR-101 between intersection of SR-30 / SR-101 and ending at intersection of SR-101 / Brewer Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, and flaggers will be present, 02/03/22 through 03/30/2022 from 9 AM and 2:30 PM. [2021-358]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.82 to LM 13.7: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 from the intersection of SR-28 / SR-30 and the intersection of SR-28 / College Station Mountain Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/16/21 through 03/02/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-493]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor may have intermitted lane closures for maintenance operations throughout the project. Motorist should use caution and watch for equipment. [American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 Exit 111 (SR-55) interchange lighting: Shoulder closure on I-24 EB to perform lighting work. The shoulder closure will be from Winstead Lane Bridge extending up to and including the EB exit and entrance ramps. The closure will not affect the exit or entrance ramps, they will be open at all times. [Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU006]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) at SR-55 (McMinnville Highway) intersection improvements in Manchester (LM 14.7): Project activity progression will continue daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment. [Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU006]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (MURFREESBORO HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 13.19 to LM 13.75: Shoulder and single lane closures between Highway 53 and North Irwin Street at the Little Duck River Bridge. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/07/22 through 03/02/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2020-704]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work on this project will continue this week. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorist should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work on this project will continue this week. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and control with traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorist should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-122 (MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.8 to LM 3.14: Shoulder, single lane closures, and intermittent stops for aerial crossings on Main Street from the intersection of SR-15 (David Crockett Hwy) and SR-122 (Main Street) to Moore Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/03/22 through 03/02/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-780]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 (HWY. 108) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.03 to LM 1.95: Shoulder, single lane closures, and intermittent stops for aerial crossings on SR-108 from Hillside Drive to Burnt Orchard Circle. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/07/22 through 03/07/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2020-594]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 (MAIN ST.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.3 to LM 3.4: Road is reduced to one lane with traffic signals. Work is being done for a new culvert design.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working On I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0. Traffic has been shifted at all work sites leaving all 3 lanes open and will remain so for the duration of the project. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.11 to LM 7.32: Single lane closures between Pickett Cemetery Rd and Condra Switch Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, Monday through Friday, 8 am – 5 pm, estimated completion 03/02/22. [2020-733]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) from LM 26.9 to LM 27.9 to repair a slide and construct a bridge. On 02/28/22 temporary traffic signals will be setup and flash yellow for 3 days. After that period the road will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the project. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.32 to LM 8.24: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 from Union Gap Road / Ewtonville Ridge Road and Resource Road / Old York Hwy. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/21/22 through 04/01/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-047]

VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 15.4 to LM 15.6: Road is reduced to one lane with traffic signals. Work will begin shortly for a slide repair through this section.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing earthmoving operations and removal of structures. Crews will also be working on foundations for a new bridge over Candies Creek. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-60 during daylight hours as this work occurs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: Starting on Tuesday of this reporting period, the contractor will have 1 lane closed on I75 in either the Northbound or Southbound lanes from MM 32-MM34 from 7 PM-6 AM, weather permitting. There are lane shifts in both the Southbound and Northbound lanes from MM 31 to MM 33. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work goes on this project. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (Harrison Pike) emergency construction of a small drainage structure at LM 4.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane and shoulder closures on SR-312 to place sod and guardrail. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW083]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): On Sunday(2/27/22) through Friday(3/4/22) from 7 PM-7 AM, there will be 1 lane closed in either direction on Market St. as the contractor works on the new installation of the storm drainage on Market St. Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: All roadways and ramps are in their final alignments. The contractor is now working on final items and traffic should still use caution traveling throughout the interchange. The final work items will mostly consist of off shoulder work/median work. Lane closures are planned for Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM to finish in roadway work. The speed limit will remain reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange until construction crews demobilize. [C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./2001/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) Utility Work northbound at LM 11.26: Shoulder and single lane closures between Grubb Road and Grubb Road with the work area across from Academy Sports/Kohls. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/01/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2022-113]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 14.62 to LM 14.64: Shoulder and single lane closures on Brainerd Road between Eastgate Loop at Applebee's to Eastgate Loop at Starbucks. Motorists should use the entrance at Applebee's to access Eastgate Loop to avoid construction. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/28/22 through 03/11/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-096]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 (ALTON PARK BLVD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 3.09: Shoulder and single lane closures between W 33rd Street and W 37th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/10/22 through 03/09/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-794, 2021-869, 2021-902]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) TDOT Maintenance northbound from LM 4.9 to LM 5.2: The north bound tunnel (East Ridge to Chattanooga) will be closed for maintenance on 02/24/2022 from 10 PM to 02/23/2022 at 5 AM. A detour will be in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 1.25: Shoulder closures between Mack Smith Road and McDonald Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be aware of personnel. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/24/22 through 03/02/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-636]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 22.01 to LM 22.2: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fairmount Road and Dowler Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/15/22 through 03/15/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-636]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 concrete repair using hot applied fiber reinforced polymer patching material from west of Cowart Street (LM 7.4) to Rossville Boulevard (LM 8.5): Starting Monday February 28th of this reporting period, the contractor will have 1 lane closed in either direction on SR2. [Parking Lot Maintenance, LLC/Curtis/CNV909]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 02/24/22, 02/25/22, 02/28/22, 03/01/22, and 03/02/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place. Bridge repair over 153 will be performed between 8pm & 6am. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in both directions. SR-153 at times will be down 2 lanes with motorist using the gore area during nighttime closures. Motorists are advised to use caution in this vicinity and remain aware of construction activities. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing a grading operation at the roundabout connecting to S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. During this report period, the roundabout will have one lane closed along with connecting roadways; one lane shall remain open at all times. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic. [Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-310 bridge repair over Conasauga Creek (LM 4.4): SR-310 in McMinn County at LM 4.36 is reduced to a single lane to begin work on repair of the bridge over Conasauga Creek. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal system. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and obey all traffic signals and related signage. RESTRICTIONS: 10-foot horizontal clearance. [Southern Constructors, Inc./Wagner/CNV301]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 repair of bridge over Big Sewee Creek (LM 4.8): Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the SR-304 bridge over Big Sewee Creek. During this project, SR-304 will have lane closures with 10ft width restrictions. A detour will be in place redirecting SR-304 truck traffic onto Watts Bar Hwy & SR-58. During repair operations, only one lane of traffic shall remain open for local traffic. A temporary traffic signal shall be in place to direct traffic thru the construction zone. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV305]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of portions of the new bridge and the relocation of water lines. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM as the contractor works to relocate utility lines on the project. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway. [Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from near Welch St (LM 6.9) to north of Payne Lane (LM 11): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures during the day as the contractor works on the sidewalks and curb ramps. [Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV182]

RHEA COUNTY SR-378 resurfacing from SR-29 (US-27 / LM 0.0) to west of SR-29 (US-27 / LM 1.61) and SR-30 from east of Railroad Street (LM 8.7) to near SR-29 (US-27 / LM 9.2): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on both SR-378 and SR-30 during the day as the contractor works on this project. Expect possible long delays as flaggers will be directing traffic on this project. [Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV100]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic has been moved back in its normal traffic pattern. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. [NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times. [TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control. [TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control. [TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. [Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be setting up a shoulder closure or a lane closure at various locations in Grundy County on SR-50 and SR-2 in Pelham. The contractor will be installing new concrete footers for signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures. [Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes: During the daytime the contractor will be repairing concrete pavement on the I-40 WB off-ramp exit 280 to SR-56, the SR-56 on-ramp to I-40, and the SR-56 on-ramp to I-40 EB in Cookeville. Half the width of the ramps will be closed during construction. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNU373]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed. [LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

RESTRICTIONS