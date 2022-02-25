Increase in disposable income, surge in demand for point-of-care testing drive growth of the lateral flow assay market

Lateral flow assay market was valued at $8,351.30 Mn in 2020 and is projected to reach $13,352.90 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.70% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lateral Flow Assays Market by Technique (Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, and Multiplex Detection Assays), Product (Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers), Application (Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing and Drug Development & Quality Testing), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

High prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, rise in usage of home based lateral flow assay kit, and growing demand for point-of-care testing drive the growth of the global lateral flow assays market. On the other hand, lower accuracy of lateral flow assay tests and limited reimbursements for lateral flow assay products impede the growth to some extent. However, evolving applications of lateral flow assays are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players

The key market players analyzed in the global lateral flow assays market report include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and QIAGEN N.V. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

On the basis of technique, the sandwich assays segment held the largest share in the global lateral flow assay market in 2020.

On the basis of product, the lateral flow readers segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.80 % during the forecast period.

