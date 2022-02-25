Educational funding opportunities available for Missouri nursing and medical students and practitioners

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Educational funding is currently available for eligible nursing or medical students, or those already licensed and able to work in an underserved area of Missouri. The Health Professional Loan and Loan Repayment programs administered by the Department of Health and Senior Services, Office of Rural Health and Primary Care are designed to increase access to health care for Missourians in Health Professional Shortage Areas.

The Office of Rural Health and Primary Care is currently accepting program applications and has extended the application cycle to March 15, 2022. Programs are available for students interested in pursuing careers as nurses, primary care physicians, dentists and psychiatrists. Additionally, licensed practitioners currently working in an underserved area of Missouri or those willing to provide care in an underserved area may be eligible. Depending on the medical discipline, individuals may be eligible to receive $5,000-50,000 in student loans or a loan repayment award to pay toward existing educational debt.

The following Health Professional Loan and Loan Repayment programs are offered through DHSS:

Those with questions may contact the program at DHSS.LoanRepayment@health.mo.gov or 800-891-7415.

