EPS High-Cost Out-of-District Report (EF-S-214) Open for Reporting on March 1; The Deadline is April 15

The EF-S-214, also known as the EPS High-Cost Out-of-District Report will be open for data entry to Maine public schools on March 1 in the Maine Department of Education’s NEO Portal.
School districts should sign into the report as early as possible to allow time for data entry as well as the two-step submission process. The Department must approve the report by April 15 to allow time to make possible EPS adjustments.
Adjustments to the Special Education High-Cost Out-of-District allocation will be based on costs exceeding:
- $19,176 for placements in Regional Special Education Programs;
- $28,764 for placements in other school administrative units; and
- $38,352 for placements in private schools.
Below are a few important things to note about the EF-S-214 report:
- School districts will need to project the tuition cost for the full fiscal year.
- This report is required for all publicly funded school districts, including districts that do not meet the High-Cost Out-of-District tuition threshold, these districts must login and submit “no students to report.”
The report can be located by logging into NEO at: https://neo.maine.gov/DOE/NEO/Accounts/Account/Login
Navigate to→ Special Education → Forms → EFS-214
Questions about the report should be directed to Stephanie Clark, Fiscal Compliance Associate for the Maine Department of Education at Stephanie.clark@maine.gov or 207-624-6807.