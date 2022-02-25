Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market to reach USD 1.58 Bn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMI, an ESOMAR-certified market research firm, states that the global hospital capacity management solutions market will reach U.S$ 1.08 Bn in 2022, growing at 4.9% y-o-y in 2022.



Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 USD 1.03 Bn Market Value 2022 USD 1.08 Bn Market Value 2030 USD 1.58 Bn CAGR 2022-2030 4.9% Key Players The key players are AWAREPOINT CORPORATION, Care Logistics LLC., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Sonitor Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Arcomed AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., JVS Group, Infosys Limited, Neusoft Corporation, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd Share of Top 5 Countries 64.7%

Adoption of hospital capacity management solutions is seen amongst large patient care facilities for rendering a smooth workflow in terms of downtime as well as cost. This factor is expected to drive the hospital capacity management solutions market in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Study

RTLS (Real time locating system) accounted for around 34% of hospital capacity management solutions market in 2021 and is expected to continue with being top-seeded in the forecast period

Cloud-based hospital capacity management solution contributed for around 3/5th of market value share in 2021

Cumulatively, North America and Europe contributed for more than 70% of the total share of the hospital capacity management solutions market in 2021

Countries such as Brazil, China, South Africa, and India are expected to are emerging as lucrative markets, but pale in comparison to US and Europe

Expansive Prominence in the hospital capacity management solutions market

Taking the expansive way of growth helps in strengthening the solutions’ and software’s portfolio; as e-Health has picked up pace looking at the accuracy and need for data management.

STANLEY Healthcare, in May 2022, announced the assimilation of AeroScout Real-Time Location System (RTLS) with certification from Cisco DNA Spaces. The objective of this move is to table economic solution across the healthcare industry

Allscripts has its “2bPrecise” platform that takes in clinical information from the EHR preferred by client along with genomic/genetic data from the molecular labs, thereby giving a comprehendible patient record. This gives precise diagnoses at a faster rate.

TeleTracking Technologies have their Capacity Management Suite with PreAdmitTracking with electronic bedboard to enable patient access as well as placement



“Precise, real-time navigation with the patient will boost the hospital capacity management solutions market.” says the FMI Analyst.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2015-2021 Historical Data Available for 2022-2030 Market Analysis USD Billion for Value Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Nordic, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey Key Segments Covered Product, Application, Delivery Mode and Region Key Companies Profiled • Cerner Corporation

• Epic Systems Corporation

• TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

• Sonitor Technologies, Inc.

• STANLEY Healthcare

• Allscripts

• McKesson Corporation

• Arcomed AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• JVS Group

• Infosys Limited

• Neusoft Corporation

• INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd

• AWAREPOINT CORPORATION

• Care Logistics LLC Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provide compelling insights on hospital capacity management solutions market on basis of product type (workflow management solution, asset management solution, bed management solution, quality patient care solution, real time locating system (RTLS), and event driven solutions { online registration solution, attendance management tools, event driven patient tracking, others}), application (standalone solutions, integrated solutions), delivery mode (on premise, cloud-based) across seven major regions

