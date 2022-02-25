Submit Release
DHEC Presents Community Star Award to Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 25, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)’s Office of Environmental Affairs has announced the latest winner of its Community Star award for collaborative partnerships.  

Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation was presented with the Community Star award for her leadership, service and dedication to improving her community and protecting the environment of St. Helena Island, the Gullah/Geechee Nation, and South Carolina. Queen Quet is a longtime DHEC partner and advocate for environmental justice, environmental education and community resiliency from the local to international level. 

“Strong relationships and trust among federal, state, local and community leaders can be transformational,” said Myra Reece, director of DHEC Environmental Affairs. “We are a better agency capable of making better decisions because of relationships with partners like Queen Quet.”   

Feb 2022 Community Star

Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation was presented with DHEC’s Community Star award for her advocacy efforts centered on environmental justice, environmental education and community resiliency. From left to right are Daniel Blackman, EPA Region 4 administrator; Queen Quet; and Myra Reece, director of DHEC Environmental Affairs. 

 

Queen Quet was recognized during a ceremony held at the St. Helena Branch Library in Beaufort on Tuesday, Feb. 22. During the presentation, Reece was joined by Daniel Blackman, EPA Region 4 administrator, and members of DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Community Engagement Team.  

For more information about DHEC’s Community Star program and to learn how to nominate a business, group or individual, visit scdhec.gov/communitystar. 

