Gov. Wolf Celebrates $4 Million Investment in York County African American History Center

Governor Tom Wolf today visited the future site of the Crispus Attucks York African American History & Lecture Center which received a $4 million state investment through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) in downtown York.

“This project to build the Crispus Attucks York African American History Center will bring together a community that’s been divided over happenings of the past,” said Gov Wolf. “In addition to being a place where visitors can learn about and view pieces of history, it will provide the opportunity to hold conversations about the city’s complex past and a chance to move forward, better, together.

“And, while telling this incredibly important story, the center will bring new visitors and an economic boost to York,” added Gov. Wolf.

Since taking office in 2015, Gov. Wolf has funded 46 RACP projects in York County for more than $116.2 million.

The $4 million RACP award to Crispus Attucks will support the construction of a brand new, three story history center that will explore, document and showcase African American history, its impact on York City, and the importance of African American contributions to our nation’s history. Visitors will have the opportunity to peruse the history on their own, attend a guided tour, or listen to a lecture, all in recognition of York’s important moments of history.

“This center will be a place where we can join together and talk about the issues that have divided York for decades,” said Crispus Attucks CEO Robert Simpson. “Even if we don’t agree, we can commit to understanding each other. We look forward to breaking ground in early 2023 and opening a center where together, we can rise.”

In addition to the Crispus Attucks York African American History Museum shining a light on Black and African American communities and their contributions, the museum is expected to draw new visitors and economic impact to the region.

“Crispus Attucks has been a forward-focused driver of good work in our community for over 90 years,” said York County Economic Alliance President & CEO Kevin Schreiber. “This development as they expand their campus and footprint is innovative, while also honors the history of the people of York County and York City whose stories should be elevated.”

Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion and community revitalization projects across the commonwealth.