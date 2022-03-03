Bangsta Bears NFT Project Set to Go Live on the Solana Blockchain

A recent presale of 250 units of the Bangsta Bears were sold out in record time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “These bears mean business.” That’s the word from the founder of a new NFT project in announcing the public sale of his gang bangin’ bears on the Solana Blockchain. Bangsta Bears is an NFT project with a discord boasting tons of free information on NFTs, Stocks, Crypto and hustles. Bangsta Bears recently hosted a successful presale for 250 bears which were sold out in record time. That means that there’s only a supply of 4,500 bears up for grabs. The remaining bears will be available for minting on February 26th starting at 5 pm EST/ 10 pm UTC for 0.39 Solana (~$30).Austin Erkl is the mastermind behind Bangsta Bears. Austin boasts over five years of experience as a cryptocurrency investor and has been collecting NFTs for almost two years now. He is also a published author and has ran multiple online businesses before. When asked about the motivation for choosing Solana instead of Ethereum for minting Bangsta Bears, he explained: “Ethereum will always be the superior blockchain for NFTs, but the continuous high gas price is turning people off. I believe Solana’s ecosystem has a great future and will bring even bigger returns than Ethereum since SOL’s market cap is ten times less.”Far from the average NFT, Bangsta Bears offers some cool benefits for holders. Benefits include weekly classes on a range of topics such as crypto, NFTs investing and more. Top holders will be able to book one-on-one calls at least once a month with Austin. Bangsta Bear Holders will also have access to air drops, members only Stock, Crypto and NFT calls. Also have access to analysis and daily overviews of each market. What’s more is that they will also have metaverse access to the company’s future land purchase, plus the opportunity to create a custom Bangsta Bear as their character and lots more.For further information about Bangsta Bears or to mint the remaining supply, visit: https://bangstabears.com