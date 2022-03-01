KOTO (JAPANESE HARP) & DUO RECITAL TOUR IN TURKEY

The long-awaited tour will start at CSO MAVİ SALON in Ankara (Capital city of Turkey) the second-largest city in Turkey after Istanbul at 20:00 on 10th April

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare ensemble of some of the best creatives in the world of wind and stringed instruments is about to embrace the world stage in April 2022. YUKI MIYATA team up this year in Turkey to share their ingenuity with Koto, Harp, music lovers. These performers have been known for delivering earth-shattering performances at different venues in Europe and performing at various charity activities all across the world. The rare gift that inhibits these duo creatives of the music world is what their Tour is about to exhibit.About the TourHappening in two of Turkey's largest cities, also considered to be some of the most beautiful cities across Europe, is the recital anticipated to take place with one event featuring Atsuko Suetomi, Yuki Miyata and Bülent Evcil. As for one recital, Onur Turkes will perform instead of Bülent Evcil.This recital is a concept by the Japanese instrumentalist to perform together with players who are active in the frontline field, transcend national borders, and show respect for each other's countries and culture with the intention of deepening and expanding relationships through music with gratitude.In a time such as this, when many countries are going through significant changes and trying to return to everyday life that was altered by the pandemic, our only hope is that everyone can enjoy this concert with strict consideration of the health guidelines. The tour partners are already moving on, keeping up with full safety measures for all invited guests as you get to enjoy the international program of a mixture of Japanese and Turkish traditional songs with a speck of Western and Oriental music.Supposed Tour VenuesThe long-awaited tour will start off at CSO MAVİ SALON in Ankara (Capital city of Turkey) and the second-largest city in Turkey after Istanbul at 20:00 on 10th April. It is expected to feature Atsuko Suetomi as Koto player, Yuki Miyata as Harp player, Bülent Evcil as Flutist Player of National Istanbul Symphony Orchestra. This show will be sponsored by CSO MAVİ SALON.Planned to take place at Turkish Japanese Foundation Culture Center on 13th April. the show will feature Atsuko Suetomi, Yuki Miyata, and Onur Turkes (Guest player,Chief Flutist of Samson National Opera Ballet). This show will be sponsored by Turkish Japanese Foundation. This will feature the different lineup of musicians as in the first event but with anticipation of even more magic in the delivery.This show will, however, be also limited to invited guests only.For the third charm, will be a show at Yeldegirmeni Sanat in Istanbul on 20th April. Kadikoy City have put this event together. It is expected to feature Atsuko Suetomi, Yuki Miyata. And Bülent Evcil will join this event as guest player.About the Performers• YUKI MIYATAYUKI MIYATA is a world-famous Harp player. Graduated from CNSM de Lyon with a DNSPM (Diplôme national supérieur professionnel de musicien).(France) The first Japanese harpist to win the highest prize in 400 people in the professional division of the 27th World Music Competition in Spain. Won the first prizes in seven of competitions in the world. In 2020, was featured in “Google America”( USA) “Anadolu Life”(Turkey). At the end of the same year, “GENÇLER”, a classical music program on TRT Radio-3, a Turkish national broadcaster, broadcasted a 45-minute feature on the harp solo performance, which received favorable reviews. In 2021 she was invited at Mozarthaus.(Austria). She has performed with orchestras in Japan and abroad, including the Orchestre National de Lyon, and is currently working as a concert harpist.• ATSUKO SUETOMIAtsuko Suetomi is a world-famous Koto player and philanthropist hailing in Turkey.Since Feburary 2007 she has lived in Istanbul, Izmir, then Ankara in Turkey.Her astonishing performances on the Koto instrument have been accepted in so many areas of the world including; Japan and Turkey for their beautiful sound, full of peace and emotion, delicate yet dynamic and known for its healing abilities. She has performed at diplomatic events, in universities, and also in hospitals and institutions. and is doing performances with top artists and orchestras of Turkey, through which she introduces the charms of Koto.Bülent Evcil is a Turkish solo flutist and winner of the Royal Belgium Encouragement medal of art. For a while, Bülent worked as a flute group conductor in Istanbul State Opera and Ballet before turning group Chief at the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra and a solo flutist at the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra.Bülent Evcil has been recognized as one of the best flutists of his generation by the famous flute virtuoso, James Galway.