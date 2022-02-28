India Construction Chemicals Market is Projected to Reach value of US$ 21.6 Bn with CAGR of close to 14% end of 2030

India Construction Chemicals Market 2022-2030

New Study Reports "India Construction Chemicals Market 2022 Global Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue, Growth and Forecasts 2030" has been Added on PersistenceMarketResearch.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “India Construction Chemicals Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The India Construction Chemicals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the India construction chemicals market is projected to reach a market value of US$ 21.6 Bn in 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of close to 14% over the forecast period of 2022-2031.

Construction chemicals are usually added to construction materials in order to improve their strength, durability, workability, and other operational and functional properties, and encompass admixtures, water-proofing chemicals, adhesives and sealants, protective coatings, and asphalt additives. Increasing foreign direct investment in the country is expected to bolster the construction industry in India, especially infrastructure projects initiated by the government, thereby pushing demand for construction chemicals over the coming years.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Chembond Chemicals Limited, Master Builder Solutions, SIKA AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries, Fosroc International, MAPEI Construction Products India Pvt. Ltd., Flowcrete India Ltd, etc, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the India Construction Chemicals Market.

Key Takeaways from India Construction Chemicals Market Study

In terms of regional growth, the north is expected to hold nearly one-third of market value share, and is expected to dominate over the coming assessment period as well. The southern and western regions do not lag far behind as far as demand is concerned.

Market share of waterproofing chemicals and plaster is high in the Indian market as compared to the developed world, while the share of concrete repair mortar, protective coatings, and asphalt additives is low.

Rising demand for infrastructure and development across states is projected to drive demand for construction chemicals, primarily for concrete admixtures.

Protective coating manufacturers are working on continuous cost-reduction initiatives in order to fuel adoption rates.

Increasing urbanization and government initiatives to develop rural areas, along with infrastructural development, are expected to drive demand for construction chemicals in the country over the coming years.

Global key players are strengthening their presence in India through regional expansions. A common trend seen is that they have set up production facilities and service footprints across India, especially in eastern and north-eastern parts of the country.

Infrastructure holds around 60% share in the market, when considering application areas.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the construction industry in India came to a standstill. As such, the construction chemicals market in the country experienced a CAGR of -12.1% in 2020, with the growth rate set to get back to normal levels from 2021 onwards.

“The Indian construction chemicals market is highly fragmented, and hence, competitive in nature, with the presence of a large number of local players. Demand is anticipated to rise with growth in urbanization and metro cities’ speedy construction projects in the country,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

India Construction Chemicals Market Manufacturers

India Construction Chemicals Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

India Construction Chemicals Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

