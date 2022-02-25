Gesture recognition and touchless sensing market expected to propel by USD 19.8 bn in the forecast period 2020-2027
TEXAS, US, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market’s emerging market share is due to human-machine interaction (HMI) and evolving digital trends
The emerging demand for the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is growing due to the use of essential HMI devices, the widespread use of touch screen sensors in personal electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.
Gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology can significantly improve the response speed of the system while avoiding the hidden health risks caused by fingerprint machine contact. With the large-scale commercialization of touch screen technology and the use of multi-point gestures, touch technology is getting more and more deeply into people’s lives.
Moreover, the demand for global gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology is gaining market popularity owing to the adoption of smart gadgets that help in smoothen the function and operation of the device and improves the security of the person.
Furthermore, the outbreak of coronavirus has given rise to the demand for the touchless technology to eliminate the risk of virus spread from one person to another. Therefore, various robots and electronic devices are manufactures for the use of multiple industries, schools, and other sectors. Moreover, the emerging risk of data leakage gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology increases the use of gesture recognition technology in military functions to get prior information about the cyberattacks.
Technology overview in the Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market:
Based on the technology, the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market bifurcated into Touch-Based and Touchless. The touchless segment estimated to dominates the maximum share of the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. The touchless technology is propelling in the market as it reduces human intervention and effectively improves the function and operation of the device.
Product overview in the Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market:
Based on product, the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market categorized into Sanitary Equipment, Touchless Biometric. The touchless biometric segment dominated the largest market share in the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. The touchless biometric is a viable solution with less ideal skin conditions to use biometric or fingerprint technology and add more hygienic features.
Application overview in the Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market:
Based on the application, the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market segmented into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Advertisement & Communication, Defense, Others. Consumer electronic segment dominating the largest market share in the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. The adoption of smartphones, rising growth of technologically advanced gadgets is driving the demand for global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.
Region overview in the Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market:
Based on geography, the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the world’s fastest-growing global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market, accounting for the largest share. It is mainly due to the adoption of touchless technology and the use of gesture recognition technology in the military and other sectors to strengthen the regulatory system.
Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market: Competitive Landscape:
Companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Apple Inc., Google Inc., Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV, Infineon Technologies AG, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., IrisGuard, Cognitec Systems GmbH, and GestureTek, PMD Technologies AG, PointGrab Inc., XYZ Interactive, Elliptic Labs, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Ultraleap, German Auto Labs GmbH, IPROOV Limited, Gesture Research, Oblong Industries, and others are key players in the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.
