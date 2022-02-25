Submit Release
7:40 AM Update: Route 15 Closed NB/SB in Union and Lycoming Counties

7:40 AM Update: Route 15 is open.

Montoursville, PA Motorists are advised that Route 15 is closed in both directions between Route 44 in Allenwood, Union County and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County due to disabled vehicles.

A detour using Interstate 180 is in place.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.  

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/winter.  

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow the conversation by using #PAWinter on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews, visit the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation or find the department on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.  

 

 

