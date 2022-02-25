Submit Release
PennDOT Removes All Restrictions on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

PennDOT has lifted the Tier 1 vehicle restrictions, speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on Interstate 99 in parts of the Laurel Highlands Region. 

Due to icy conditions impacting the region, the speed limit was reduced to 45 mph on:

  • Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

This speed has been restored to the usual posted limits only in these counties.

Tier 1 vehicle restrictions of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan. Have also been removed.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

All travel restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Monica R. Jones, 814-932-2012

# # #

