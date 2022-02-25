Early Morning Update on Travel Restrictions in North Central Region

As winter storm Oaklee moves through the area, PennDOT is providing an update on travel restrictions in north central Pennsylvania. Effective by 6:00 AM:

Route 322/22 from the Juniata County line to I-99 in Centre County will have the 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only restriction lifted.

Interstate 80 from the 161 interchange at Bellefonte to the Jefferson County line will improve from a Tier 4 restriction to a Tier 1 restriction. The 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only will remain in place.

Interstate 99 from the Blair County line to I-80 at Bellefonte will improve from a Tier 4 restriction to a Tier 1 restriction. The 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only will remain in place.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

All travel restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

