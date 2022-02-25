Submit Release
Speed Limit Restored, Vehicle Restrictions Lifted on Interstates in Northwest Region

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the vehicle and speed restrictions put in place during the overnight winter weather. Restrictions remain in place on interstates in other parts of the state.

Speed limits have been restored and commercial traffic unrestricted on the Interstate 79, Interstate 86, Interstate 90, and Interstate 80 west of the Interstate 79 interchange.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction remains in place on I-80 east of the Interstate 79 interchange in Mercer County. The speed reductions was lifted on I-80 in all of Mercer and Venango counties.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and
  • Motorcycles.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear. The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa,gov/District1.  

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 

# # #

