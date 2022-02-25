Speed Limit Restored, Vehicle Restrictions Lifted on Interstates in Northwest Region

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the vehicle and speed restrictions put in place during the overnight winter weather. Restrictions remain in place on interstates in other parts of the state.

Speed limits have been restored and commercial traffic unrestricted on the Interstate 79, Interstate 86, Interstate 90, and Interstate 80 west of the Interstate 79 interchange.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction remains in place on I-80 east of the Interstate 79 interchange in Mercer County. The speed reductions was lifted on I-80 in all of Mercer and Venango counties.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and

Motorcycles.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear. The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

