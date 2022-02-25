Selfie Booth Launches Its Own Photo Booth Plans For Aspiring Small Businesses
The brand manager of Buy Selfie Booth reported the launch of flexible payment plan options, making it easier for small business owners to invest in photo boothsHUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buy Selfie Booth Launches Easy and Flexible Payment Plan Options to Improve Affordability. With their monthly sales and collection feature, the brand looks forward to engaging with small-business owners.
Providing customers with highly innovative photo booth solutions has been of the optimum priority for Buy Selfie Booth. The brand offers an all-inclusive photo booth ideally suited for businesses that wish to leverage great quality photos in their marketing campaigns. These high-quality prints and photos are being used by many businesses to enhance the appeal of their marketing campaigns and catch the attention of customers.
However, experts from Buy Selfie Booth could not help but notice their customers facing issues with payment options that even contributed to driving up their products' prices. Hence in an attempt to address this issue, Buy Selfie Booth came up with the following functionalities:
Flexible and effortless payment plans between 6-18 months
Zero percent APR
No credit checks
Equal monthly instalments with a $2500 down payment for any booth.
These payment plans offer unmatched flexibility to customers as they get to choose the terms best suited for their requirements. In addition, the payments for the photo booth will accrue on the same date of every month where the amount will also remain unchanged until the balance is paid.
Applying for the package could not get any simpler as all you need to do is select a preferable package. Following this, a specialist from Buy Selfie Booth will reach you to seek confirmation for the order. A couple of questions will follow this to ensure you can pay the monthly instalments.
After completing the confirmation process, you can choose from Selfie Booth S4 Turnkey
Without Mirror, Selfie Booth S4 Turnkey With Mirror, and Selfie Booth S4 Turnkey
With Mirror Backdrop.
Nona Musaelian
SelfieBooth
+1 323-922-5225
hello@buyselfiebooth.com
