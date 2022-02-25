Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Players Integrate IoT For Reliable Financial Transactions

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of blockchain with IoT is an emerging trend followed by companies in the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market. Companies are using blockchain to secure data in IoT devices. IoT involves a system of devices that can collect, transfer, and store data over a wireless network. The use of blockchain with IoT devices enables smart devices to exchange data and other financial transactions in a scalable, private, and reliable manner. Blockchain technology with IoT further supports businesses to share and access data without the need for central control and management.

In April 2020, Nestle, a Swiss food and drink processing company, partnered with a party certifier, The Rainforest Alliance, to independently provide data beyond what is usually disclosed by the company. Nestle has expanded the use of the IBM Food Trust blockchain technology platform in the launch of Zoégas whole beans and roast and ground coffee in Sweden. The Rainforest Alliance provides information regarding the traceability of the coffee and the information is accessible to everyone with the IBM Food Trust blockchain platform.

The global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market size is expected to grow from $189.48 million in 2021 to $278.60 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.0%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market share is expected to reach $1295.93 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 46.9%.

The global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market was supported by the increased demand for small and medium enterprises in blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market. This is mainly due to larger businesses are investing heavily in developing their existing solutions, while new businesses are producing exclusive solutions in line with the needs of their national and regional markets. According to NASSCOM 2019 report, there are more than 450 startups in the agritech sector at a year-on-year growth rate of 25%. For instance, Agridigital is an Australian startup that uses blockchain to support the Australian grains industry. It helps to track and manage grains as they move throughout the value chain. Thus, the rise in small and medium enterprises is expected to drive the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market during the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain industry are IBM, Microsoft, SAP-SE, Ambrosus, Arc-net, OriginTrail, Rip.io, Provenance, ChainVine, and AgriDigital.

TBRC’s global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market segments is divided by type into public blockchain, private blockchain, consortium/hybrid blockchain, by stakeholder into growers, food manufacturers/processors, retailers, by application into product traceability, tracking, and visibility, payment and settlement, smart contracts, governance, risk and compliance management.

