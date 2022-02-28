Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions Partners with Melanie Borden, Launches New “Social to Showroom” Course
New course provides auto dealers with powerful tools to create a fierce social media presence that dramatically increases sales
This course takes social to showroom conversion to the next level from posting techniques to strategy and scripting. Your teams won’t steer clear of social, they'll drive towards it and crush it,”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions, the industry leader in automotive sales and management training, today announced a partnership with marketing powerhouse Melanie Borden, to film and launch a brand-new “Social to Showroom” course on the company’s subscription training platform, aimed at teaching dealers how to dominate on social media. The course will be available in March 2022.
“This brand-new social to showroom course is the first step in the digital revamping of the platform. As an increasing number of dealerships use more digital tools on their websites and social media, they need the right scripting and techniques for successful conversion. This course provides that and more, I couldn’t be more proud,” said Shelley Ram Saban, CEO, Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions.
The new, updated version of the current social selling course provides dealers with the tools to create a fierce social media presence that will increase sales dramatically. The course includes new, up to date relevant strategies for effective social branding and exposure, including templates and post ideas. It also covers how to convert effectively from social to showroom and everything a dealer needs to start or boost their social selling strategy in the dealership.
According to Michael Renaud, General Manager of Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions, since 2019 dealership ad dollars spent on social media has more than doubled and no one is giving their sales teams the right word tracks and techniques to stay in control and convert that lead to the showroom. ”This course takes social to showroom conversion to the next level from posting techniques to strategy and scripting. Your teams won’t steer clear of social, they'll drive right towards it and crush it,” Renaud said.
Borden has worked in several different settings in the automotive industry, from public technology companies to private startups, and a retail automotive group based in the Greater New York City area. She has a deep understanding of the automotive industry and her expertise includes everything from marketing oversight and implementation, to budgeting, strategic use of vendors, enhancing digital footprints via social media, reputation management, online monetization, building and managing advertising processes, and more.
Susan Scheel-Gaytan, Director of Training and Content for the Alan Ram team stated, “Alan's conversion strategies are tried and true. We've taken his principles as a baseline and have translated those strategies to social media, with Melanie’s assistance. Melanie has years of social selling experience specifically with automotive dealers and together we are bringing the most relevant and up-to-date social media training for your dealership to market. Be on the lookout for this new exclusive Alan Ram content which will launch very soon on our subscription platform.”
Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions’ online and in-person car sales training creates effective dealership sales teams that convert opportunities from the phone and internet. Visit the team in person at NADA 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, at Booth #6821N, Friday, March 11, through Sunday, March 13, 2022. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://proactivetrainingsolutions.com.
About Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions
Founded in 1991 by Alan Ram, Proactive Training Solutions is an automotive management training company that specializes in helping clients with conversion using a three-pronged approach – education, simulation, and accountability with consequence. The company delivers this through its national training events tied along with its online curriculum.
