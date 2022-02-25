Iot In Manufacturing Market Demand For Customized Products Enables Players To Digitally Transform Manufacturing

IoT In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing need for customized products are expected to benefit the IoT in manufacturing market growth, as they enhance capabilities of manufacturers in discovering innovative ways to create customized products. Customers focus on tailor-made products lead to increase in demand for shorter manufacturing time. Companies in the industry are being pressurized to deliver enhanced and innovative products at a faster pace. According to TBRC’s IoT in manufacturing market analysis, internet of things is one of the technological enablers for digitally transforming manufacturing and facilitating manufacturers to manufacture products in shorter duration. For instance, Harley-Davidson leveraged IoT to reform its manufacturing facility in York, Pennsylvania which helped the company to significantly reduce the time of producing a motorbike from a 21-day cycle to six hours. Industrial and commercial refrigeration equipment and transportation manufacturers are increasingly integrating IoT technology and customizing products to enhance utility. Aircraft Manufacturers such as Airbus SE, ATR, Bombardier Inc., Embraer SA, and The Boeing Company are integrating IoT technologies to their products to minimize production costs.

The global IoT in manufacturing market size is expected to grow from $172.27 billion in 2021 to $209.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The change in the IoT in manufacturing market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $397.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%.

The IoT in manufacturing market research report shows that the increasing use of Digital Twins implemented by manufacturing companies in providing IoT solutions is gaining traction in the market. Digital Twin is a merge of virtual and physical world to create digital copies of an industrial product that can be used to run simulations prior to its manufacturing and deployment. Digital twins support industry 4.0 solutions such as automated root cause analysis, predictive maintenance, predictive quality, supply chain optimization, and inventory intelligence in the manufacturing industry. The technology enhances the accuracy of predictive AI applications, increases efficiency and safety of IoT solutions, optimizes production processes, and enables companies to have digital foot print of their product from its design stage to the deployment stage. It is estimated that more manufacturers will adopt this approach in the near future. For instance, GE developed digital-twin technology internally for its jet-engine manufacturing process which resulted in providing efficiency and expertise to customers to operate the engine.

Major players covered in the global IoT in manufacturing industry are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Huawei, PTC Incorporation, Zebra Technologies, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Wind River, Schneider Electric, Clearblade, Mocana, Impinj, Uptake, PalleTech, ELMODIS, Water.IO, SensEye, ARCSTONE, SupraControl, Zebra Technologies, Software AG, Texas Instruments, Hitachi Ltd., Konux and Robert Bosch GmbH

TBRC’s global IoT in manufacturing market report is segmented by component into solution, platform, service, by vertical into energy and utilities, automotive, food and beverages, aerospace and defense, chemicals and materials, high-tech products, healthcare, by platform into device management platform, application management platform, connectivity management platform, by application into process optimization, predictive maintenance, asset management, workforce management, emergency and incident management, logistics and supply chain management, inventory management.

