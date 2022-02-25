Increased Adoption Of E-Learning Promotes The Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Growth

Cognitive Assessment And Training Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased adoption of e-learning is expected to propel the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market during the forecast period. The delivery of learning and training through digital resources such as computers is known as eLearning. Assessment is an important aspect of the online classroom. A cognitive assessment offers a profile of an individual's academic abilities and challenges, as it provides a managed snapshot of their performance, thus helping to track progress in e-learning. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of e-learning, which in turn has increased the demand for cognitive testing. According to the e-learning statistics 2020 published by EdApp, a company that creates micro-learning-based learning management systems, the global e-learning industry grew by 200% at a value of $250 billion in 2020. Moreover, the e-learning market is projected to reach over $300 billion by 2025. According to the cognitive assessment and training market analysis, increased adoption of e-learning drives the growth of the market.

The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to grow from $4.26 billion in 2021 to $5.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.8%. The change in the cognitive assessment and training market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $15.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.5%.

Cognitive assessment and training market research shows that the key players are focusing on developing mobile applications and software equipped with the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things are shaping the market. Cognitive assessment and training market trends include the companies focusing on technological innovations and new product launches for better and enhanced results and product offerings to the market. For instance, Royal Philips, a health technology company, launched its first clinical product- IntelliSpace Cognition to assist cognitive assessment in the USA. IntelliSpace Cognition uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Philips' cloud-based health suite digital platform to provide healthcare practitioners a valuable tool for evaluating cognitive disability. Also, in 2019, UK based Cambridge Cognition launch of an improved electronic clinical outcomes assessment (eCOA) platform, which includes complex forms, alerting, interview recording and playback and can be rapidly configured for each new clinical trial, reducing turn-around from contract agreement to study deployment.

Major players covered in the global cognitive assessment and training industry are Cambridge Cognition, Cogstate, Pearson, CogniFit, Lumosity, Posit Science Corp., Bracket Global, Neurocog Trials Inc., Total Brain, Medavante Inc., Signant Health, ProPhase LLC, CNS Vital Signs, LearningRX, Listen and Learn Centre, Philips, MedAvante-ProPhase, VeraSci, Oxford Learning, MeritTrac, Berke, Neurotrack, GL Assessment, Savonix, Winterlight Labs, Aural Analytics, Unmind and Altoida Inc.

TBRC’s global cognitive assessment and training market report is segmented by component into solutions, services, by organization size into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, by vertical into healthcare and life sciences, education, corporate, others, by application into clinical trials, learning, research, others.

Cognitive Assessment And Training Global Market Report 2022– By Component (Solutions, Services), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Healthcare And Life Sciences, Education, Corporate) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

