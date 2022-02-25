Global Roselle Market Is Expected to Generate $252.6 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Roselle Market

Health benefits associated with roselle, and companies emphasizing on calorie reduction due to increase in health awareness fuel the global roselle market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on form, the powder segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding for more than two-thirds of the global roselle market. Based on region, The North America region dominated the market with largest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global roselle market generated $122.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $252.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Roshan Deshmukh, a Research Manager-Research, Food & Beverages at Allied Market Research, stated, “The Roselle market is expected to witness significant growth due to health benefits associated with roselle, companies emphasizing on calorie reduction due to increase in health awareness, and surge in application of roselle powder in the cosmetic industry.”

COVID-19 scenario:

Growth of the global roselle market was adversely affected during the initial phase of COVID-19 outbreak. Lockdowns across the globe led to travel restrictions, which seriously affected the distribution channels of the roselle industry across the globe.

However, the government bodies are now relaxing certain restrictions in order to help the industry economically, owing to which the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global roselle market based on orm, end use, sales channel, and region.

Based on form, the powder segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding for more than two-thirds of the global roselle market. However, the liquid segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the food and beverages segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly one-third of the global roselle market. Conversely, the pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North America region dominated the market with largest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. On the other hand, the global roselle market across Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Major market players profiled in the report include Roselle Rossell India Ltd., Apple Food Industries, Buddha Teas, Farms, Guangzhou Runming Tea Co., Ltd, Thai Organic Life, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, U.S. Wellness LLC, and The Tao of Tea LLC.

