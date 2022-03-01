David Bravo, Jr. the Youngest Latino CEO in the Title Insurance Industry is Named Emerging Latino Entrepreneur
The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Honors Monarch Title Company CEO David Bravo, Jr. as a Top Leader in the Title Insurance Industry
I owe this amazing opportunity to Sam Rafeh who migrated from Lebanon to the U.S. as a teenager. He is a true example of the American dream when he founded Monarch Title.”SHERMAN OAKS, CA, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Bravo, Jr. is a title insurance phenomenon. He rose up the ranks and emerged as the youngest Latino CEO in the title insurance industry making his mark in the 40-year history of Monarch Title Company. Celebrating Latino excellence, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) honored Bravo as the 2021 Emerging Latino Entrepreneur in February 2022. "I am honored to be recognized by my peers of real estate professionals," said Bravo whose humble family roots originate in the Mexican states of Durango and Sonora. "The South Bay Chapter of NAHREP is the epitome of excellence and I am proud to be counted among them."
— David Bravo, Jr., CEO of the only minority owned title company in the US.
Award-winning Real Estate Agent Sonia Moncayo lauded Bravo as one the top leaders in the title industry. "We are very proud of David, a respected Latino entrepreneur, who is a wonderful example to the younger generation," said Moncayo, who holds the distinction as NAHREP coveted Top 250 that positions her as one of the top 250 Hispanic real estate agents in the country.
You might say the San Gabriel Valley native Bravo was destined to forge an untraditional path in Corporate America, especially in an industry that there were very few, if any, who looked like him. He was raised in a real estate and title industry household. "My parents, David Bravo, Sr. and Socorro Garcia are my role models," he said. "Their reputations in the real estate industry and work ethic were the foundation of my success."
His career started in 1999 at United Title. At 18 years old, two weeks after he graduated from Bishop Amat Memorial High School in La Puente, California, he was recruited as a title sales representative. "In a short time, I was nationally recognized as a top rep, specifically during the Great Recession," said Bravo.
"I pushed through some very tough times and became a LA County Sales Manager at 30 years old, then a Regional Manager 7 years later, that positioned me as one of the youngest in the industry," he said.
In 2020, Bravo reached the apex of his career and was named the CEO of Monarch Title located in Sherman Oaks, California. "I owe this amazing opportunity to Sam Rafeh who migrated from Lebanon to the U.S. as a teenager. He is a true example of the American dream when he founded Monarch Title," said Bravo when he accepted his award at the NAHREP award ceremony. "I'm proud to say that we're the only title company in the United States that is minority-owned."
A strong believer in gaining knowledge and personal development, Bravo continued his education and enrolled at the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and USC Marshall School of Business. Achieving his educational goals naturally motivated him to transfer his knowledge about real estate and educate his community and beyond about homeownership through his self-published book, Title Bible.
Bravo's sales training book was adopted by hundreds of title reps. He is the Founder of the Title Reps Only Facebook Group, a mentoring platform with more than 2,500 title reps nationwide. "My goal is for my community to have the tools needed to succeed in this industry," he said.
While his business accomplishments are vast, family is his top priority and motivation to succeed and create a legacy. Bravo and his wife Rhiannon have been married for 15 years and together are raising five children. Tragically, two additional daughters received their heavenly wings.
About Monarch Title
Monarch Title Company, located in Sherman Oaks, CA, is a full-service title insurance provider operating throughout Southern California. It is independently owned and underwritten by DOMA (formerly known as North American Title) and WestCor. Monarch Title offers an extensive list of services for real estate closings. Services include Title Insurance Products, Assessor-Based Property Data, Estimated Closing Costs and Net Sheet, Residential and Commercial Transactions.
