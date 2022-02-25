Automotive Climate Control System Market Research Report 2021 Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Automotive Climate Control Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Climate Control Market” Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global automotive climate control market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Anautomotive climate control system refers toan integrated heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. It is responsible for controlling the temperature of the cabin and humidity levelin vehiclesirrespective of the external climatic conditions. The automotive climate control systemscomprise of five components, including an evaporator, compressor, condenser, receiver or drier, and expansion device. These systems are cost-effective and offer a comfortable traveling experience.

Automotive Climate Control Market Trends:

The significantgrowth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising demand for luxury vehicles has further facilitated the development of efficient automotive climate control systems. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of innovative automobile sensors that can adjust cabin temperature, defrost windows, and clear windshields, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to create energy-efficient systems, are contributing to the market growth.

Global Automotive Climate Control Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Air International Thermal Systems, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Denso Corporation, Eberspächer Group, Hanon Systems, Japanese Climate Systems Corporation, Keihin Corporation, Mahle GmbH, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Subros Limited and Valeo SA Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, component, vehicle type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Technology:

Automatic

Manual

Breakup by Component:

Condenser

Compressor

Relays and Control Valves

Evaporators and Thermostats

Drier/Receiver

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

