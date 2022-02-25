Transparent Electronics Market Expected to Rise at 21.19% CAGR during 2022-2027

Transparent Electronics Market

IMARC Group expects the global transparent electronics market to reach US$ 4.07 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 21.19% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest market research report by IMARC Group, titled “Transparent Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Transparent Electronics market overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global transparent electronics market reached a value of US$ 1.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.07 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 21.19% during 2022-2027.

Transparent electronics is an emerging technology that involves the usage of wide band-gap semiconductors for manufacturing invisible circuits. Widely used in consumer electronics and automobiles, it utilizes a transparent material as a preferred alternative to opaque semiconductors for device fabrication. It also employs two layers of crystal-clear glass that hold a conductive layer to allow the glass to produce its own light.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the continual technological advancements in the consumer electronics sector. For instance, the rising deployment of touch-based technology in smartphones, personal computers and tablets, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Also, the widespread adoption of transparent materials in the manufacturing of automobile windshields and windows to transfer visual information is gaining prominence among the end users. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are propelling the market growth further.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• BOE Technology Group Co.

• Brite Solar

• Cambrios Technologies Corporation

• ClearLED Ltd.

• Corning Incorporated

• Glass Apps, LLC

• LG Electronics Inc.

• OLEDWorks

• Raven Window

• Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co., Ltd.

• Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Co., Ltd.

• SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

• Street Communication

• Ubiquitous Energy

Transparent Electronics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Transparent Displays

• Transparent Solar Panels

• Transparent Windows

At present, transparent displays represent the most popular transparent electronics.

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Construction

• Healthcare

• Military and Defense

• Security Systems

• Others

Currently, consumer electronics account for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

