Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,190 in the last 365 days.

Faucet Market Report 2022, Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Faucet Market

Faucet Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Faucet Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” provide the global faucet market size reached a value of US$ 24.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.99% during 2022-2027. . The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type, application, technology, materials, distribution channel and end user. Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/faucet-market/requestsample

Faucet Market Industry Definition and Application:

Faucets are plumbing fixtures that are used for controlling the flow of fluids. They are commonly installed in kitchens, washrooms and other areas that require a steady supply of water at regular intervals. These devices consist of a spout, handle, cartridge, mixing chamber, aerator and an inlet source. Widely available in a vast array of colors, styles, metals and finishes, they can be customized as per the requirements of the end users. These fixtures are usually manufactured using steel, brass, die-cast zinc and chrome-plated plastic that can be available in pull-down, pull-out, hands-free, bar, pot and side spray variants.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Faucet Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the rapid expansion of the residential sector. With rapid urbanization and the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for good-quality and aesthetically appealing faucets across the globe. This is also supported by the increasing demand for renovating and refurbishing activities in the residential and commercial segments. Moreover, the shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses have also led to considerable growth in the hospitality sector. This is contributing to the widespread requirement for luxurious and ergonomicallydesigned bathrooms, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the introduction of touch-free, digital and hybrid smart faucets in the market that are integrated with sensors and temperature gauges to enhance the experience of the users. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include easy product availability through online retail channels and the aggressive promotional activitiesby numerousvendors.

Faucet Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, application, technology, materials, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Type:

One Hand Mixer
Two Hand Mixer
Others

Breakup by Application:

Bathroom
Kitchen
Others

Breakup by Technology:

Cartridge
Compression
Ceramic Disc
Ball

Breakup by Materials:

Metal
Plastics

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online
Offline

Breakup by End User:

Residential
Commercial
Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)
Middle East and Africa

Browse full report with TOC: https://bit.ly/3HnQpf0

Who are the Major Faucet Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

American Standard Brands (Lixil Group), Colston Bath, Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation), Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG), Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.), Grohe America Inc., Jaquar, Kohler Co., Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.), Toto Ltd. and Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft.

Browse related reports:

Archery Equipment Market Report : https://bit.ly/3pj6GM7

Saw Blades Market Report : https://bit.ly/33OE7i3

Fencing Equipment Market Report: https://bit.ly/3hgff63

Nigeria Mobile Money Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3pgAOb4

India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3Io212Z

GCC Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3Eza3oh

Anti-Acne Serum Market: https://bit.ly/3sjiBLX

Smart Connected Pet Collar Market: https://bit.ly/3shHKq5

India Water Purifier Market: https://bit.ly/3HgtkLf

Indian Wallpaper Market: https://bit.ly/3HiawLx

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Faucet Market Report 2022, Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.