Fragrance and Perfume Market 2019 Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends 2027

Fragrance and Perfume Market

Growing demand for beauty and personal care products is a major factor driving growth of the fragrance and perfume market.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for beauty and personal care products is a major factor driving growth of the Fragrance And Perfume Market. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration (ITA), Indian Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) industry was valued at US$ 8 billion in 2016 and it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5-6% during the forecast period (2017-2021).

Development of innovative products and rising promotional activities adopted by key players is supporting growth of the global fragrance and perfume market. For instance, in May 2019, HE deodorants launched a new advertising campaign to increase market visibility of its products. In February 2019, Unilever launched deodorant wipes and deodorant mini sprays.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲:-

𝑶𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕 𝒕𝒚𝒑𝒆, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒖𝒎𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐:

Perfume

Deodorant

Others

𝑶𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒐𝒓𝒚, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒖𝒎𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐:

Natural

Synthetic

𝑶𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒚𝒑𝒆, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒖𝒎𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐:

Mass

Premium

𝑶𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒓, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒖𝒎𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐:

Men

Women

𝑶𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒍, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒖𝒎𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐:

Online

Hypermarket

Supermarket

𝑻𝒐𝒑 𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑭𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒖𝒎𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE,

L’Oreal S.A.,

Estée Lauder Companies,

Elizabeth Arden, Inc.;

Chanel SA, Coty Inc.,

Avon Products Inc.,

Natura Cosmticos SA,

Shiseido Co.,

Ltd, Revlon Inc., and

Hermès International SA

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:-

North America held a significant market share in 2018 in the global fragrance and perfume market. In North America, U.S. held highest market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period (2019-2027). This is attributed to increasing demand of beauty and personal care products in the U.S. According to the International Trade Administration, exports of personal care and cosmetics products from the U.S. were valued at US$ 10.4 Bn in 2015, whereas, total exports in the personal care and cosmetics industry from the U.S. increased at an average rate of 15% from 2013 to 2016. Moreover, according to the Cosmetics Europe, global cosmetics and personal care products industry accounted for US$ 295.05 Bn in 2016 of which the U.S. accounted for US$ 72.63 Bn.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

➣Players operating in the global fragrance and perfume market are adopting different strategies to gain competitive advantage

➣For instance, in February 2016, Estee Lauder announced acquisition By Kilian, a prestige fragrance brand based in Paris, to enhance its product portfolio

➣In March 2017, LVMH acquired Maison Francis Kurkdjian, a France-based luxury perfume company to expand its product portfolio

