Caramel Chocolate Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 7.31 Billion Globally By 2027

Caramel Chocolate Market

The global Caramel Chocolate market to reach US$ 7.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Caramel Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Caramel Chocolate market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global caramel chocolate market reached a value of US$ 5.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2022-2027. Caramel chocolate is a confectionery product with a sweet, nutty, buttery or bitter flavor that is obtained by heating a variety of sugars at a high temperature. It assists in making the taste profile of the white chocolate complex by giving it more depth and reducing the overall sweetness. As a result, it is widely utilized in the cakes, candies, brittles, nougats, pralines, flan, doughnuts, crème brûlée, crème caramel and caramel apples. It is also used as a flavoring in puddings and topping in custard and different ice creams. At present, the industry is witnessing the escalating demand for salted caramel chocolate treats, owing to the growing popularity of gourmet sea salt.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Caramel Chocolate Market Trends:

The sweet and salty combination represents one of the biggest food trends across the globe. Consequently, there has been a rise in the demand for salted caramel chocolate products, such as cookies, cupcakes, martinis, pumpkin pies, coffee drinks, truffle ice creams and nut protein bars. Apart from this, on account of changing lifestyles and inflating income levels, the demand for premium products that have better flavor and quality is escalating around the world. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising health consciousness among individuals have also increased the demand for caramel chocolate as they have lower amounts of fats and artificial sugar. Moreover, leading manufacturers operating in the industry are introducing smaller-sized portions of caramel chocolate products for consumers who wish to monitor their calorie intake. On account of these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 7.31 Billion by 2027.

Caramel Chocolate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and distribution channel.

Breakup by Distribution channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Non-grocery retailers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

