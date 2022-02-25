Cardiac Biomarkers Market to Grow with Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases | Abbott Laboratories, F.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market

Cardiac biomarkers are substances that are released into the blood when the heart is damaged or stressed.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Randox laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Creative Diagnostics, and Alere Inc.

Market Overview:

Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based substances that are released into the blood when the heart is damaged or stressed. These biomarkers help diagnose cardiac ischemia and acute coronary syndrome (ACS), conditions associated with insufficient blood flow to the heart. They are also used to manage and diagnose patients with pulmonary embolism, acute heart failure, and other conditions. They are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases. Biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) include troponin I and T, CK-MB, myoglobin, IMA, BNPs, and few others. Cardiac biomarkers play an important role in the diagnosis, risk stratification, management, and clinical decision-making in patients suffering from CVDs.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases around the world is expected to augment the growth of the cardiac biomarkers market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, around 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke.

Moreover, introduction of novel biomarkers, increasing research and development activities, and technological advancements in the cardiac biomarkers are expected to drive growth of the cardiac biomarkers market. For instance, in April 2018, Roche announced a series of five new intended uses for two key cardiac biomarkers using Elecsys technology: high sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnT-hs) and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP).

