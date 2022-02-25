Virus Filtration Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Virus Filtration Market: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global virus filtration market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Virus filtration is a non-destructive, effective, and simple way of keeping both encased and non-enveloped virus particles on a polymeric membrane's surface or within its pores. It's popular in continuous bioprocessing, and it's gaining interest in monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) because of its small footprint. Virus filtration is a viable option for producing and strengthening the safety of biological products such as vaccines, gene therapy, somatic cells, and recombinant therapeutic proteins because it has no impact on product quality. It's also used to make plasma-derived goods free of blood-borne infections.

Market Trends

The global market for virus filtrations is currently being driven by the rising frequency of chronic diseases and the urgent need for possible medicines and vaccines to treat coronavirus-affected patients. Moreover, advances in bioprocessing technologies, such as single-use equipment, perfusion reactors, and chromatography resins, are affecting the usage of virus filtration in the manufacturing of various biotherapeutic products. In addition, the introduction of a sophisticated asymmetric membrane structure that has no effect on viral retention due to pressure changes, high loads, or process interruptions is likely to boost market growth throughout the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc (NYSE: CRL)

Clean Cells

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR)

Merck KGaA (ETR: MRK)

Sartorius AG (ETR: SRT)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(NYSE: TMO)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end use and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Consumables

Kits and Reagents

Others

Instruments

Filtration Systems

Chromatography Systems

Services

Breakup by Application:

Biologicals

Vaccines and Therapeutics

Blood and Blood Products

Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

Others

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purification

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

