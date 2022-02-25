OAH Coin Pre-Sale is Live Now in 2nd Phase
OAH Coin pre-sale which began last month is in its second phase now. In less than a month the cryptocurrency has seen a surge in hype for the OAH coin amongst all age groups and professionals. Along with presales, continuously growing volunteer participation in the initiative has pumped up everyone with a revolutionary mindset of bringing a change in the society for a better tomorrow. The OAH coin is becoming a topic of interest amongst the masses.
To participate in the OAH coin pre-sale, it is suggested that users should attain regular updates by signing up on their website OAH.FAMILY or by following on social media.
Presale Details:
Allocation of the OAH coin is very decentralized, as 15 percent of coins are to be allocated in presale while the rest are being allocated via various other methods. This high degree of liquidity makes the cryptocurrency stand out and causes an impact on the social world. Moreover, investors have shown huge interest in the cryptocurrency airdrop and bounty program signifying its prospects. Presale is categorized into three phases:
1. Phase 1 – 5% @ 0.25 USD
2. Phase 2 – 5% @ 0.50 USD
3. Phase 3 – 5% @ 0.75 USD
The first phase aimed at allocating 5,500,000 OAH coins at the rate of 0.25 USD. Starting from 7th January 2022 to 11th February 2022, the first phase lasted for 36 days. Mention: After the conclusion of the first leg, the second phase is currently ongoing.
In the second phase, 5,500,000 OAH coins are up for allocation at the rate of 0.50 USD. Starting from 12 to February 2022 to 14th March 2022, lasting for 29 days. At present, the second phase is up and running, and the volunteers are very much interested.
In the last phase of the OAH presale, 5,5,500,000 OAH coins are to be allocated at the rate of 0.75 USD. Starting from 15th March to 10th April, lasting for 25 days. The entire process of presale will last for 90 days posing an excellent opportunity for those interested in diving into the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. And for OAH, being a system driven by a noble cause of helping elderlies, one can contribute their bit by just taking part in the presale of OAH coin.
Technical Details:
Developer: OAH FAMILY
Cryptocurrency: OAH Coin
Ticker: OAH
Algorithm: X15 PoW/PoS
Max PoW Coins: 110,000,000 OAH
PoS annual interest: 5 %
Timing of block (in seconds): 60 seconds to provide 20x growth to investors by mid-2022, a 100x growth by EOY 2023, and 1000x growth by EOY 2025. This being one of the visions behind the idea of OAH, seems to be very promising.
As OAH Family is determined towards professionalism, people-oriented service, community participation, effective communication, and continuous improvement, presale is an important aspect for the implication of these values.
OAH Coin was founded with the objective to support the elderlies by mobilising funds to cater to health, residential and other facilities for healthy and dignified ageing.
Aneesh Khan
OAH Family
