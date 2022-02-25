Pasta Sauce Market: Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2026

The influence of western food as well as fast food in the emerging economies has increased over the years and with it the expenditure at hotels and restaurants

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasta Sauce Market by Type (Red Sauce, Red sauce, Green Sauce, Emulsified Sauce, Meat-based Sauce, Vegetable sauce, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global pasta sauce industry garnered $3.10 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.60 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The pasta sauce market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The factors that drive the pasta sauce market growth include surge in food industry owing to rise in the consumers interest in fast food and western food products. In addition, increase in disposable income and improvement in food standards in the emerging countries such as Germany, China, and India, with rise in affinity of consumers in emerging economies toward western food products boost the demand for pasta sauce.

However, availability of low quality and counterfeit products and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used to make these sauces restrain the market growth. On the contrary, growth in influence of western food culture and increase in popularity of pasta recipes among the youth are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the pasta sauce industry.

Based on type, the red sauce segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total share of the global pasta sauce market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to multiple use of red sauce in pasta as well as other fast food recipes across the globe. However, the vegetable sauce segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in number of health conscious and vegan people across the globe.

Based on distribution, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share of the global pasta sauce market, accounting for more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of all types of pasta sauces with various discounts. However, the online store segment is expected to register at the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the rise in the penetration of internet.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share based on revenue, holding more than two-fifths of the global pasta sauce market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to increase in the application of pasta sauces in food and beverage for various recipes. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Covid-19 scenario:

Pasta sauce manufacturers across the globe have slowed down or halted their production due to disrupted supply of raw materials amid the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. The consumption of pasta sauce has been declined since the outbreak of Covid-19 as hotels and restaurants across the globe has been closed.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, B&G Foods, Inc.,ConAgra Foods, Inc.,Campbell Soup Company, Lassonde Industries Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Mizkan America, Inc.,Mars, Incorporated,The Kraft Heinz Company, and Premier Foods Group Limited.

