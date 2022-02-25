Fractional Flow Reserve Market Report 2021 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

Fractional Flow Reserve Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Fractional Flow Reserve Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global fractional flow reserve market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a techniquethat assists in the coronary catheterization for measuring pressure differences across coronary artery stenosis. It evaluatesthe ratio between the achievable blood flow in a diseased coronary artery and the theoretical maximum flow in a normal coronary artery. It comprises specialized guidewires that efficiently penetrate through arteries and identify blockages to determine the surgical procedures required.

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market Trends:

At present, healthcare professionals are relying on FFR as it is cost-effective and aids in saving lives while avoiding unnecessary surgical procedures.This represents one of the major factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), is driving the market. Furthermore, unhealthy eating patterns, physical inactivity, hypertension, and high BMI, cholesterol and glycemic levels are resulting in the growing prevalence of heart diseases.This, coupled with rising research and development (R&D) activities to improve overall outcomes while using FFR, is impelling the market growth.

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, ACIST Medical Systems Inc. (Bracco S.p.A.), Boston Scientific Corporation, CathWorks Ltd., Heartflow Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medis Medical Imaging Systems B.V., Opsens Inc. , Pie Medical Imaging B.V. (Esaote Group), Siemens Healthineers AG and Terumo Medical Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

FFR Guidewires

FFR Monitoring Systems

Breakup by Application:

Multi-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease

Single-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

