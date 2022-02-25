Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies

Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment

Pharmaceutical lab equipment are of various sizes, shapes, and styles and are used for various purposes

Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Pharmaceutical lab equipment are found in different sizes and shapes and include microscopes, crucibles, analytical balance, burners, and others. Safety equipment used in a pharmaceutical lab for safety purposes include gloves and goggles. Pipettes, droppers, tongs, burets, forceps, and weighing balances are some of the other common forms of equipment that are generally found in a pharmaceutical laboratory for experiment purposes. These pharmaceutical laboratory equipment play a major part in the pharmaceutical laboratory research to direct complex and simple chemical formulations in order to offer results or a final outcome.

Market Dynamics

Increasing number of research and development in the pharmaceutical industry, geographical expansion of pharmaceutical lab equipment manufacturers in North America, and increasing investment in research and development by manufacturers are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, increasing production of chromatography devices is also driving growth of the pharmaceutical lab equipment market. For instance, in September 2017, Shimadzu Corporation released the Nexera FV ultra high performance liquid chromatograph that improves the operational efficiency of tests for the evaluation of dissolution of contained components in the development and quality control of pharmaceutical dosage forms (e.g. tablets and capsules).

